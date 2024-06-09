Diploma (LON:DPLM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,558.61

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,558.61 ($45.59) and traded as high as GBX 4,210 ($53.94). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 4,210 ($53.94), with a volume of 379,242 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($57.66) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Diploma from GBX 4,400 ($56.37) to GBX 4,700 ($60.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,050 ($51.89) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,950 ($50.61).

Get Diploma alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DPLM

Diploma Price Performance

Diploma Cuts Dividend

The company has a market cap of £5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,952.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,841.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,560.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 17.30 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Diploma’s payout ratio is presently 6,705.88%.

Diploma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.