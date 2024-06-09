Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE) Shares Down 3.9%

Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:KLNE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.34. 2,638 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 12,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a market cap of $4.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.15.

Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Global Clean Energy Bull 2X Shares (KLNE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Clean Energy index. The fund aims for 2x leveraged daily exposure to a tiered index of global companies involved in clean energy businesses. KLNE was launched on Jul 29, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

