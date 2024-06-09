Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 31,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $124.90 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $131.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DFS. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

