Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Stock analysts at Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.59% from the stock’s current price.

DCBO has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Docebo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Docebo from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Docebo from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eight Capital cut their target price on Docebo from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Docebo from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Docebo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

NASDAQ DCBO opened at $38.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.77 and a beta of 1.52. Docebo has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $56.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $51.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.16 million. Docebo had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 3.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Docebo will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Docebo by 291.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 373,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after purchasing an additional 278,201 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 235.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 247,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after acquiring an additional 174,037 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Docebo by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 154,281 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Docebo by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,129,000 after acquiring an additional 119,434 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Docebo by 327.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 140,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 107,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

