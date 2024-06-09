Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. City State Bank raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $168.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $152.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.70.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $111.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $154.96.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

