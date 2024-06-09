Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stake Reduced by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 81,102 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 91.1% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 60.3% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE D opened at $51.44 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.