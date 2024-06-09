Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Dorman Products by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,361,000 after acquiring an additional 26,724 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Dorman Products by 0.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 516,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dorman Products by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,269,000 after acquiring an additional 14,114 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 314,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,298,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $46,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,799.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

DORM opened at $90.22 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $98.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.35 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

