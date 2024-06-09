Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.56-0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $398-408 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.97 million. Duckhorn Portfolio also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.560-0.580 EPS.

Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market cap of $865.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.27. Duckhorn Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $103.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 15.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut Duckhorn Portfolio from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays cut Duckhorn Portfolio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.86.

In other news, insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $273,955.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,365.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $224,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,126,680.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

