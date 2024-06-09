Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,795 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 7,260.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dun & Bradstreet

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $100,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,701,292.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

DNB stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.54.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $564.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.77 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

