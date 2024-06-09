DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.90

Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.90 and traded as high as $1.57. DURECT shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 103,106 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on DRRX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DURECT from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DURECT has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $27.50.

DURECT Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 328.25% and a negative net margin of 279.77%. The company had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.73 million. Research analysts anticipate that DURECT Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRRX. Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DURECT by 144.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 206,267 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 121,930 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DURECT by 111.9% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 195,020 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of DURECT by 3,366.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

