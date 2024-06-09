EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Stock Position Reduced by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,592 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.52% of EastGroup Properties worth $44,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,819,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 30,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 288,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EGP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.41.

EGP stock opened at $166.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.48. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.75 and a 52 week high of $188.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.20%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

