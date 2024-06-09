Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 136,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 306.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 128,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 96,927 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 2.3 %

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $103.30 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $103.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

Insider Transactions at Eastman Chemical

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $370,814.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,027 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,638. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on EMN shares. UBS Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.24.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

