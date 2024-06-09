ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.08. 56,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 92,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

ECARX Trading Down 4.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17.

About ECARX

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

