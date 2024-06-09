Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 159.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $849.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $775.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $708.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $432.34 and a 52-week high of $856.81. The company has a market capitalization of $807.84 billion, a PE ratio of 125.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $787.53.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $836.32, for a total transaction of $17,046,710.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,188,427 shares in the company, valued at $82,116,945,268.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,383 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $836.32, for a total value of $17,046,710.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,188,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,116,945,268.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 337,804 shares of company stock worth $278,236,284. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

