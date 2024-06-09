Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.69. 1,408 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 8,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 10.00% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

