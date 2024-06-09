Emmerson (LON:EML) Trading Up 5.8%

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.01 ($0.03). Approximately 139,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,797,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

Emmerson Trading Up 7.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 0.97.

About Emmerson

(Get Free Report)

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration and development of a potash development project in Morocco. Its flagship property is the Khemisset potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emmerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.