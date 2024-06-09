Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research firms have commented on ENTA. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of ENTA opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $273.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.56. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.21). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.85% and a negative net margin of 180.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 445.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 548,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 448,201 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,253,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 342.8% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 119,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 92,410 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,481,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

