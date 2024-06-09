Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.15

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.15 and traded as high as C$5.17. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at C$5.00, with a volume of 832,207 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of C$68.76 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.0341241 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Endeavour Silver

In other news, Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 41,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$215,905.14. In other news, Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 41,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$215,905.14. Also, Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.54, for a total transaction of C$211,505.76. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,800 shares of company stock valued at $626,337. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.