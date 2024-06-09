Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,785,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085,240 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer makes up 2.0% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of Energy Transfer worth $231,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ET opened at $15.48 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.317 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.51%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

