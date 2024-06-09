Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 160,900 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,354,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,900 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $110,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,683,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,605,000 after purchasing an additional 248,936 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,206,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,974,000 after acquiring an additional 27,426 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $126,293,000. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,717,000 after acquiring an additional 15,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,244,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,497,000 after purchasing an additional 77,303 shares during the last quarter.

AVUS opened at $89.08 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.57 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.89 and its 200 day moving average is $84.61.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

