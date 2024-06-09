Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,901 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,558,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 17.31% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $99,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 22,313 shares during the last quarter.

DMXF opened at $69.34 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.23 and a fifty-two week high of $71.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.51 and its 200 day moving average is $65.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.66 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

