Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 14,675 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $107,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 11.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 38.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 329.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 15.8% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,600.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.60, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,825.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,573.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,605.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

