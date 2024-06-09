Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 395,113 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,351,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,113 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $109,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,751,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 978,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,611,000 after purchasing an additional 146,243 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 55,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 164,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 53,349 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.69. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

