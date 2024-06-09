Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,483,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 558,514 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.97% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $117,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5,743.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,009,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,858,000 after buying an additional 1,803,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,703,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,927,000 after buying an additional 216,413 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,472,000 after buying an additional 114,300 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,500,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,727,000 after buying an additional 160,020 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.76. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $48.40.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0267 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

