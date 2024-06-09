Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $110.18 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,706 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 35,919 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of NXP Semiconductors worth $110,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 21.4% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,353 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 183,805 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $36,757,000 after buying an additional 130,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 107.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,902 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,178,000 after buying an additional 18,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.80.
NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NXPI opened at $271.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $167.21 and a 12-month high of $282.22.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.
NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.49%.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
