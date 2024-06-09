Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $110.18 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,706 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 35,919 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of NXP Semiconductors worth $110,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 21.4% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,353 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 183,805 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $36,757,000 after buying an additional 130,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 107.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,902 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,178,000 after buying an additional 18,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NXPI opened at $271.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $167.21 and a 12-month high of $282.22.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.