Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 983,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,438 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $117,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $902,593.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $624,323.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $902,593.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,723. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENTG. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

Entegris Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ENTG opened at $130.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.54 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.13 and a 52 week high of $146.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

