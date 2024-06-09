Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,659 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,173 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.72% of Watsco worth $121,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,655,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $625,484,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Watsco by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 648,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,013,000 after acquiring an additional 16,589 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 556,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Watsco by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 310,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Watsco by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 308,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.25.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WSO opened at $462.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $452.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.05. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.58 and a 1-year high of $491.90.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 83.08%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

