Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,196,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569,520 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $118,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGUS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $398,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 229.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 215,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 150,247 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 54.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 97,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $31.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.19 and a one year high of $31.85.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

