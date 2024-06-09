Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,222 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,222 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of MSCI worth $108,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank boosted its position in MSCI by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI opened at $491.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $534.94. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.95 and a 1 year high of $617.39. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit purchased 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at $152,579,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.53.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

