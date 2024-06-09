Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 38,200 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 354,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $103,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in AON by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in AON by 4.9% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AON. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.86.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE AON opened at $283.12 on Friday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The stock has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $295.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.87.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

