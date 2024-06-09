Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 429,359 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,128,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429,359 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $126,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,631,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937,334 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32,472.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,039,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,089 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,699.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,345,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,551 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $59.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1787 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

