Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 48,950 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,333,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,950 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 4.57% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $104,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,622,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,898,000 after buying an additional 125,171 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,966,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,746,000 after acquiring an additional 541,148 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,013,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,012,000 after acquiring an additional 343,022 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,587,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,687,000 after purchasing an additional 149,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,807,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,575,000 after purchasing an additional 688,580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

