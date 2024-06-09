Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,599 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,599 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of W.W. Grainger worth $102,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 15.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Baird R W lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.5 %

GWW stock opened at $892.25 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $674.41 and a 1-year high of $1,034.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $949.23 and its 200-day moving average is $913.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.61 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

