Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,094,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 74,947 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $114,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 236.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TFC opened at $36.17 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.74.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.58%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

