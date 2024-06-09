Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 811 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Shares of NVS opened at $105.33 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $108.78. The firm has a market cap of $215.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

