Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burney Co. raised its stake in Stryker by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Stryker by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,515 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Stryker by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 213,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Stryker by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 73,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,099,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, High Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $349.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $337.38 and its 200 day moving average is $328.32. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYK shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.58.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

