Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys New Shares in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 2Xideas AG purchased a new stake in Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,968,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,548,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth about $522,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,579,487,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RVTY opened at $110.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Revvity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $131.96.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Revvity’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Revvity’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Revvity in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.92.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

