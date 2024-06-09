Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys New Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,347 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $58.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $54.28 and a 52 week high of $69.11.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

