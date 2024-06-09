Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 48.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $126.61 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $173.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.41.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

