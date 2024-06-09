Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,270 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total transaction of $2,914,455.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,587,129.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $247.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.58. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $221.20 and a 1 year high of $291.27. The stock has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $301.00 to $296.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.92.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

