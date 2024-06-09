Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.4% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FIS. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $77.51 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $78.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

