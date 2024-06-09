Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in State Street by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in State Street by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STT. UBS Group boosted their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Argus boosted their price target on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $74.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.13 and a 200 day moving average of $74.65. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $79.90.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

