Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 88.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,458 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.3% in the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $866,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,467.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $866,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,467.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $134.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $139.75. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Evercore ISI raised Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. HSBC increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.