Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $529,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,116,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 12.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,615,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,417,000 after purchasing an additional 155,565 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,746,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,300.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,300.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $526,029.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,937,353. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.70.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BSX stock opened at $77.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $77.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

