Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $653,000 Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 355.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 139,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 162,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 170,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,840,000 after acquiring an additional 30,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TROW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.10.

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $115.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.02. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

