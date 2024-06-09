Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $815,000 Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Lithia Motors by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $290.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.55.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $35,109.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,847.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $258.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.36 and a 12 month high of $331.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.08 and a 200-day moving average of $283.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.62.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.85 by ($1.74). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.78 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

