Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $840,000 Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Aflac by 234.6% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Aflac by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 633,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,262,000 after buying an additional 44,875 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Aflac by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 298,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,604,000 after buying an additional 100,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 353.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,978 shares of company stock worth $3,098,128. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AFL

Aflac Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AFL opened at $88.79 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $66.58 and a 52 week high of $89.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.22 and a 200-day moving average of $83.17.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Aflac’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.