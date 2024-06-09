Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $876,000 Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $133,952,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9,029.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 421,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,330,000 after buying an additional 416,689 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $32,679,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.8% during the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,292,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,593,000 after buying an additional 277,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 49.6% during the third quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 658,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,012,000 after buying an additional 218,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWK. Barclays downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.44.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.2 %

SWK stock opened at $82.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.74. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -469.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

