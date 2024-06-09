Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS stock opened at $454.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $471.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

