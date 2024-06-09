Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Invests $202,000 in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,375 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $603,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,586 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 39.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 33.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,406 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,940,372.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $33,406,825.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,673 shares of company stock valued at $47,573,557 over the last 90 days. 32.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $219.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $229.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.57.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

